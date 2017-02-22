Proud Antoine Griezmann Eyes More Atletico Madrid History

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann wants to create further history after his record-breaking Champions League goal.

The France international struck in the first half of Atletico's 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the opening leg of the last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Saul and Griezmann scored at BayArena before a Kevin Gameiro penalty and late Fernando Torres goal.

Griezmann was delighted to surpass Luis Aragones as Atletico's top goalscorer in the Champions League, but he wants more.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game," he told Spanish TV, via UEFA.

Orgulloso de superar el record de goles en Europa del Señor Luis Aragones pic.twitter.com/qSNdsvLt9n — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) February 21, 2017

"We wanted to win, we did that and the return leg will be difficult as tonight was.

"I'm proud to become part of Atletico's history with my goal and hopefully I can carry on making history here.

"They pressured us and made life difficult, but the boss's changes helped us win the game.

"We have a big game to play now in front of our own fans."

The second leg of the last-16 tie is at the Vicente Calderon on March 15.