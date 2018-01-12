Playing With Best Ever Lionel Messi Is A Luxury Insists Jordi Alba

Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba said having Lionel Messi as a team-mate was a "luxury" after the pair starred against Celta Vigo.

Messi was set up by Alba for the opening two goals of Barca's 5-0 Copa del Rey rout at Camp Nou on Thursday before the Argentinian assisted the Spaniard for his side's third.

Luis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic also scored for the LaLiga giants, who moved into the quarter-finals with a 6-1 aggregate success.

Alba was full of praise for his superstar team-mate, with Messi having had a hand in 24 goals in his past 14 games in the Copa del Rey.

"It's a luxury to have Leo in the side, he's the best in history," he told Gol Television.

"We always look for each other to score goals and today we have done it twice."

With Messi having re-signed until 2021, Alba said he hoped the 30-year-old could maintain his incredible form.

"I hope we have Leo for a while, he has been at a spectacular level for 12 years," he said.

"We hope he will continue having them and that the fans will enjoy it."