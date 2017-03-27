Peter Lim Appoints Mateu Alemany as New Valencia CEO

OMNISPORT

Valencia have appointed former Real Mallorca president Mateu Alemany as their new chief executive officer.

Alemany twice presided over Mallorca, initially between 2000 and 2005 to take in the club's 2003 Copa del Rey triumph.

He unsuccessfully ran for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in 2007 and, according to reports in Spain, met with Valencia owner Peter Lim over the weekend to rubber-stamp his appointment.

The 54-year-old lawyer has a weighty in-tray at the Mestalla, most notably the search for a long-term successor to Cesare Prandelli as head coach alongside recently appointed sporting director Jose Ramon Alesanco.

Voro Gonzalez is currently in interim charge of first-team affairs – his third temporary spell as head coach over the past two seasons - while former academy boss Alesanco was given his role on a full-time basis having filled in after Jesus Garcia Pitarch resigned in January.

Valencia lie 14th in LaLiga amid widespread disillusionment among the fanbase with Lim's ownership. Voro's men host 16th-placed Deportivo on Sunday.