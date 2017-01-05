Pep Guardiola Says He Will Never Be Barcelona President As Gerard Pique Will Take Job

beIN SPORTS

A lot has been discussed in the press regarding Pep Guardiola's future after the Manchester City manager recently revealed he would retire early. However, he has now confirmed that being a club president, Barcelona's to be specific, is not for him after Capello recently suggested that Pep's future would be in the boardroom.

"I was lucky to be trained by Capello, but I would like to tell him I will never be president of Barcelona," Guardiola revealed to reporters ahead of the weekend's FA Cup tie with West Ham.

"There is already Gerard Pique to do that."

The manager went on to make one thing clear which is that he is committed to watching football from the dugout for a little longer.

"You can ask me whatever you want about that interview and I will answer," said Guardiola. "I said in an interview that I am not going to be coaching when I am 60. But guys, I am only 45.

"So I'm not going to retire in two or three years. I love my job and I'm in the perfect place to do my job.

"I started playing football as a young guy and I want to do something else with my life. So I said I'm not going to train when I'm 60 years old."