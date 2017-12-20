Paulinho Urges Coutinho To Make Barcelona Switch

Paulinho would love to play alongside Philippe Coutinho at Barcelona, with the Camp Nou club reportedly primed to renew their pursuit of the Liverpool star.

The Reds rebuffed a number of approaches from the LaLiga side for Coutinho's services in August, with the Brazilian handing in a transfer request.

He has since returned to the fold at Anfield and continues to impress under Jurgen Klopp, and Barca's interest has apparently not waned.

Asked about his compatriot coming to join him at Barca, Paulinho told Mundo Deportivo: "I've already talked a few times about the Coutinho question.

"Everyone expects the great players to come to Barcelona, ​​we have a very strong group of great players, without Coutinho people are doing a great job.

"On Coutinho it is not necessary to say much, he is a great player who has been making a difference in his team, in the Brazilian team. He is young but with experience in Europe.

"I want him to come, I think it would be a great contract for Barca. It would be a great happiness for me, because we would have another great player and another Brazilian."

Ernesto Valverde's men, who sit six points clear at the top of the table, face bitter rivals Real Madrid on Saturday.