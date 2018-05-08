Paco Lopez will continue as Levante head coach next season after overseeing a remarkable run of form to keep the club in LaLiga.

Lopez had been in charge of the reserve side, until he replaced Juan Muniz on March 4, with the team battling against the drop.

However, in just nine matches, Lopez and Levante have collected 22 points - losing just once - to more than double their season's tally and secure safety.

And following a run that included a notable victory against Sevilla, Levante have confirmed that Lopez will be given the opportunity to take the team forward next term.

Levante are 16th in LaLiga and welcome champions Barcelona on Sunday.