Paco Alcacer Content With Bit Part Role at Barcelona

Paco Alcacer is happy with his role at Barcelona despite his limited first-team opportunities this season.

The 23-year-old joined Barcelona from Valencia ahead of the 2016-17 campaign as the Catalans looked to add some more depth to their attack.

Alcacer has struggled to make much of an impact, though, with Luis Enrique only sparingly using the forward due to the presence of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

1 - Paco Alcacer has scored and assisted in the same game for the first time for Barcelona (all competitions). Happiness. pic.twitter.com/xawIDfzkkb — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 2, 2017

He once more had to settle for a spot on the bench in the 4-1 win over Granada on Sunday, even though Messi was unavailable due to suspension.

Alcacer replaced the injured Rafinha in the 17th minute and contributed an important goal after Jeremie Boga cancelled out Suarez's opener, but he has no intention complaining about his lack of game time.

"I am happy to help the team in any way I can," Alcacer was quoted as saying by Marca.

"The coach asked me to come off the bench and that is what I did.

"Any player in this squad must be prepared to go out and perform."

Alcacer has scored four goals in 19 appearances – only seven of which have come from the start – in all competitions this term.