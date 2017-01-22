Osasuna 2 Sevilla 4: Vicente Iborra Scores At Both Ends As Jorge Sampaoli's Men Continue Surge

Sevilla clung onto second place in LaLiga with a thrilling 4-3 win away to rock-bottom Osasuna, with Vicente Iborra in the thick of the action.

Four league wins on the bounce - including a 2-1 win over table-topping Real Madrid - had propelled Jorge Sampaoli's side into the title picture and they were made to work for victory number five at El Sadar.

Iborra turned home Stevan Jovetic's cross with half-time approaching to cancel out Sergio Leon's well-worked opener for the hosts.

Sevilla could not take momentum into the second half though and Iborra was left red-faced as he deflected a long-range striker beyond Sergio Rico as a fervent home crowd began to dream of just a second league win of the season.

42 - El Sevilla have collected a club-record 42 points from the first-half of the current La Liga season. Record. — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 22, 2017

Those dreams lasted all of 130 seconds as captain Iborra made amends, storming into the penalty area to head home after Wissam Ben Yedder's shot was saved up into the air.

And Sevilla were dominant from there, Franco Vazquez nodding them into the lead for the first time with 10 minutes to play and Pablo Sarabia making the win safe with a neat near-post shot in the 92nd minute - Kenan Kodro's swift response in the final minute of stoppage-time serving only to make Sampaoli agitate a bit more on the sideline.

Victory puts Sevilla back to within a point of Madrid, who hold a game in hand, while the seemingly doomed Osasuna remain nine points adrift at the bottom.