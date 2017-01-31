No Problem Between Diego Simeone And Yannick Carrasco At Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has no problem with Yannick Carrasco after the Belgium international reacted angrily to being substituted against Alaves.

Carrasco kicked a water bottle when Simeone replaced him with Fernando Torres in the 62nd minute of Saturday's disappointing 0-0 draw.

The 23-year-old signed a contract extension in October but his form has dipped after an impressive start to the season, his last goals coming against Guijuelo on November 30.

Simeone is unconcerned by Carrasco's show of petulance, which he feels was simply an expression of frustration with himself.

"When they get angry they make me happy. I never worried about that situation. Carrasco was angry with himself," said Simeone.