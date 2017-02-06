Neymar's Goalscoring May Be Stalling At Barcelona But His Overall Contribution Is Growing

By David Cartlidge (@davidjaca)

"It's bad, it's annoying, but it's not my biggest worry. I concentrate on winning matches; it doesn't matter if it's me or a teammate that scores.”

Annoying, frustrating, irritating. That’s all a lack of goals should be for Neymar. No more. While we have become obsessed with MSN’s numbers game in their time together at Barcelona, it shouldn’t be the sole measure by which we judge them upon. Especially when it comes to the youngest member of the trio, Neymar.

At just 25-years-old Neymar is still in a long process at the club, with the eventual goal being that he becomes Messi’s heir.

Neymar therefore is still discovering himself and the player he intends to be. This season has been an important juncture already in that process, with the Brazilian proving he’s more than goals and skills. This season has been when Neymar shows his willingness to sacrifice himself for the team, and to mature.

19 -Neymar is Barcelona's fourth top scorer in UCL,19 goals (same Luis Enrique), after Messi (93), Rivaldo (22) and Kluivert (20). Dribble. — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 5, 2017

We’ve seen a calculated effort from Neymar on two fronts to improve his game. The first is that sacrifice, that thought in the mind to think not just in an attacking sense. Neymar’s competing better than ever from a defensive perspective. His contribution has often been overlooked, but this season it’s glaringly obvious there is an added desire and instruction to help out further down the pitch.

Neymar’s become more aware to his full-back, and helping the midfield retain shape when without the ball. In terms of winning it back, we’re seeing an added intensity too. Only six players at Barça have made more tackles this term per game. They’re all more defensively situated players too. While Luis Suarez is often seen as the gutsy, first line of defence from MSN - it is in fact Neymar.

The second is on the attacking end. And no, it’s not just goals that matter there. Neymar is now the chief creative force in Barça’s team, a vital cog that makes sure the clock is always ticking. Neymar has created more than ever before this season. 49 chances to be exact. In terms of pure assists, he's on seven in the league - only Toni Kroos has more with nine. He’s also making more key passes and dribbles per game than Messi. Or anyone else at Barça for that matter.

While the new, defensively aware Neymar continues to emerge, the old flamboyant Neymar remains. Against Athletic Bilbao it was as clear and present as ever. Athletic resorted to their usual tactic of kicking him but Neymar kept getting back up and running at them as if they were not even there. Oscar De Marcos and Athletic met a petulant Neymar many times before, but this time they were dealing with a different customer.

It's now eight goals and four assists in ten appearances against Athletic. They still haven't figured out how to stop him, nor have many others for that matter. Neymar it appears, is the only one able to stop himself. This season, and intentions around his re-modelling, are designed to make sure he doesn't.

🔊 Luis Enrique: "Neymar's level is really high. He was really good when he arrived here and he is getting better and better" #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/E2vO7ouRgs — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 6, 2017

If there is one person who has been intense about showing two sides to yourself at Barça, then it’s Luis Enrique. You’re free to create and inspire in his era at the club, but not to the detriment of the team. Many of already been and gone upon learning this harsh lesson. Not Neymar though, as the boss testified himself post-Athletic game.

"We're seeing a wonderful version of Neymar. His capacity to dribble is impressive, as is his sacrifice when it comes to helping the team.”

"Not scoring goals doesn't bother me at all, it's a mere anecdote if you keep in mind all that he adds to the team. It's clear he's a vital player for us.”

It’s very much a case of not getting rid of the old and bringing in the new with Neymar.