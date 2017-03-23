Neymar Wants Liverpool Star Coutinho To Join Him At Barcelona

Neymar would like to see Brazil team-mate Philippe Coutinho join him at Barcelona, expressing belief that the Liverpool attacker would "totally fit" in at Camp Nou.

Coutinho has scored six Premier League goals for Liverpool this season, while he and Neymar have combined to fire Brazil to the top of South America's World Cup qualifying group.

And now Neymar wants the pair to link up at club level, where he believes Coutinho could adapt seamlessly to Barca's style of play.

"A Premier League player that I would like to have in Barcelona is Coutinho," he told the Daily Mail.

Neymar wants Philippe Coutinho at Barcelona https://t.co/gkxVGpKO3Y pic.twitter.com/uaZnttqVKh — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 23, 2017

"I believe Philippe Coutinho is a player that would totally fit in Barcelona."

Coutinho could have a tough time getting a game with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi also in the front-line at Camp Nou, while Neymar believes his own competitive edge works well with Barca's attacking pair.

"There is something funny, we all complete with each other somehow," he said. "I play on one side and I am right-footed. Messi plays at the right side and he is left-footed and then Suarez is our scorer.

"So, I do believe we complete each other and we always try to help each other on the field. We have a very nice friendship outside and we bring it inside. It is easier when you like to work with your companions."