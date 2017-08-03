Neymar Shares Personal Message To Fans, Teammates And Family On Instagram

beIN SPORTS USA

What seems like the longest transfer saga to ever unfold has finally come to an end. Neymar has officially joined Paris Saint-Germain on a new five year deal, after the French club paid the €222m necessary to release him from his remaining Barcelona contract.

Neymar took to Instagram to share a video in which he explained his thought process for deciding to leave Camp Nou, thanked his teammates (in particular Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez), and acknowledged that the move to Paris put him in opposition with his father's wishes.

"The life of an athlete is challenged. Some are given to us, others are the fruits of our own decisions.

"Barcelona has been more than a challenge. Played with those stars in the video game. I arrived in Catalonia at 21, full of challenges. I remember my first days in the Club, sharing the uniforms with idols like Messi, Valdés, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, Piqué, Busquets and others with the expectation of playing in a Club that is "more than a club".

"@fcbarcelona is a nation that represents Catalonia! I had the honor of acting with the greatest athlete I have ever seen and I am sure I will not see another better, @leomessi became my partner, friend on and off the pitch. Proud to play with you. I formed an attack with @leomessi and @ luissuarez9 that is left for the story.

"I have conquered everything an athlete can conquer. I have lived unforgettable moments! I live in a city that is more than a city, it is a homeland. I love Barcelona and Catalunya. But an athlete (YO) needs challenges.

"And for the second time in my life I will oppose of my father. Papa, I understand and respect your opinion, but my decision is taken, I ask you to support me as you have always done. @fcbarcelona and Catalunya will always be in my heart but I need new challenges.

"I have accepted the proposal of @psg to find new achievements and help the Club to achieve the titles that the fans hope for. I have presented a daring career plan and I am prepared for this challenge. I thank the affection of the Blaugrana fans and all that I have learned from the athletes with whom I have shared a uniform.

"I also feel in my heart that the time has come to leave. @psg will be my new home for the next few years and I will work to honor the confidence they put in my football. I count on the support of all. Fans, my friends, the professionals who accompany me and my family, who has suffered a lot with problems that have occurred in this period of my career and deserve peace.

"It is a difficult decision, but taken with the maturity of my 25 years. @fcbarcelona, ​​gràcies per tot! @psg, J'arrive! May God bless and protect us!"