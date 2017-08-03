Transfer Tracker
LaLiga
Neymar Shares Personal Message To Fans, Teammates And Family On Instagram

Having completed his move from Barcelona to PSG, Neymar took to Instagram to share a personal message and explain his decision.

 

 

What seems like the longest transfer saga to ever unfold has finally come to an end. Neymar has officially joined Paris Saint-Germain on a new five year deal, after the French club paid the €222m necessary to release him from his remaining Barcelona contract.

Neymar took to Instagram to share a video in which he explained his thought process for deciding to leave Camp Nou, thanked his teammates (in particular Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez), and acknowledged that the move to Paris put him in opposition with his father's wishes.

 

La vida de un deportista se mueve por desafíos. Algunos son impuestos, otros son fruto de nuestras decisiones. El Barcelona ha sido más que un desafío. Jugaba con aquellos cracks en el video juego. Llegué a Catalunya a los 21 años, lleno de desafíos. Recuerdo mis primeros días en el Club, compartiendo el vestuario con ídolos como Messi, Valdés, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, Piqué, Busquets y otros con la expectativa de jugar en un Club que es “més que un club”. El @fcbarcelona es una nación que representa a Catalunya! Tuve el honor de actuar con el mayor atleta que he visto en mi vida y estoy seguro que no veré a otro mejor, @leomessi se convirtió en mi compañero, amigo dentro y fuera del terreno de juego. Orgulloso de jugar contigo. Formé un ataque con @leomessi y @luissuarez9 que ha quedado para la historia. He conquistado todo lo que un deportista puede conquistar. He vivido momentos inolvidables! Vivo en una ciudad que es más que una ciudad, es una patria. Amo Barcelona y Catalunya. Pero un deportista (YO) necesita desafíos. Y por segunda vez en mi vida le llevaré la contraria a mi papa. Papa, entiendo y respeto tu opinión, pero mi decisión está tomada, te pido que me apoyes como siempre lo has hecho. El @fcbarcelona y Catalunya estarán siempre en mi corazón pero necesito nuevos desafíos. He aceptado la propuesta del @psg para buscar nuevas conquistas y ayudar al Club a alcanzar los títulos que la afición espera. Me han presentado un plan de carrera osado y me veo preparado para este desafío. Agradezco el cariño de la afición blaugrana y todo lo que he aprendido con los deportistas con quien he compartido vestuario. Asimismo siento en mi corazón que ha llegado el momento de irme. El @psg será mi nueva casa durante los próximos años y trabajaré para hacer honor a la confianza que depositan en mi futbol. Cuento mucho con el apoyo de todos. Aficionados, de mis amigos, de los profesionales que me acompañan y de mi familia, que ha sufrido mucho con problemas que han ocurrido en este periodo de mi carrera y merecen paz. Es una decisión difícil, pero tomada con la madurez de mis 25 años. @fcbarcelona , gràcies per tot! @psg , J'arrive! Que Dios nos bendiga y nos proteja!

"The life of an athlete is challenged. Some are given to us, others are the fruits of our own decisions.

"Barcelona has been more than a challenge. Played with those stars in the video game. I arrived in Catalonia at 21, full of challenges. I remember my first days in the Club, sharing the uniforms with idols like Messi, Valdés, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, Piqué, Busquets and others with the expectation of playing in a Club that is "more than a club".

"@fcbarcelona is a nation that represents Catalonia! I had the honor of acting with the greatest athlete I have ever seen and I am sure I will not see another better, @leomessi became my partner, friend on and off the pitch. Proud to play with you. I formed an attack with @leomessi and @ luissuarez9 that is left for the story.

"I have conquered everything an athlete can conquer. I have lived unforgettable moments! I live in a city that is more than a city, it is a homeland. I love Barcelona and Catalunya. But an athlete (YO) needs challenges.

"And for the second time in my life I will oppose of my father. Papa, I understand and respect your opinion, but my decision is taken, I ask you to support me as you have always done. @fcbarcelona and Catalunya will always be in my heart but I need new challenges.

"I have accepted the proposal of @psg to find new achievements and help the Club to achieve the titles that the fans hope for. I have presented a daring career plan and I am prepared for this challenge. I thank the affection of the Blaugrana fans and all that I have learned from the athletes with whom I have shared a uniform.

"I also feel in my heart that the time has come to leave. @psg will be my new home for the next few years and I will work to honor the confidence they put in my football. I count on the support of all. Fans, my friends, the professionals who accompany me and my family, who has suffered a lot with problems that have occurred in this period of my career and deserve peace.

"It is a difficult decision, but taken with the maturity of my 25 years. @fcbarcelona, ​​gràcies per tot! @psg, J'arrive! May God bless and protect us!"

