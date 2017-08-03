Neymar Salutes PSG's Ambition After Completing Move From Barcelona

beIN SPORTS USA

Neymar Jr. is finally a Paris Saint-Germain, having signed a deal that will keep him at the French capital until June 2022.

In the clubs first official press release following the official announcement, Neymar recognized PSG's ambition, energy, and passion as reasons for choosing Parc des Princes over Camp Nou:

"I am extremely happy to join Paris Saint-Germain, said Neymar Jr after signing his contract. Since I arrived in Europe, the club has always been one of the most competitive and most ambitious. And the biggest challenge, what most motivated me to join my new teammates is to help the club to conquer the titles that their fans want. Paris Saint-Germain’s ambition attracted me to the club, along with the passion and the energy this brings. I played 4 seasons in Europe and I feel ready to take the challenge. From today, I will do everything I can to help my new teamates, to open up new horizons for my club and to bring happiness to its millions of supporters around the world."