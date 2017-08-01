Neymar Returning To Barcelona Following China Trip

Neymar is heading back to Barcelona on Tuesday, and will return to training on Wednesday with Ernesto Valverde's team.

As the transfer saga of the summer rumbles on, the latest development was Neymar turning up in Dubai after fulfilling his promotional commitments in China.

The Brazilian striker posted a video on Instagram of a meal in the United Arab Emirates, as speculation continued to swirl over his future.

Na metade do caminho aquele almoço 😜 Friends 🤙🏽 Obs: ângulo da foto ou a camisa não favoreceu o @gilcebola 😂🤣 tá gordin A post shared by Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Aug 1, 2017 at 1:51am PDT

However, it's now understood that the player will head back to the Catalan city and is expected to be present for training on Wednesday.

This is despite reports that Neymar wanted to travel to Brazil, as he required more time to think over his future.