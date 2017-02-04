Neymar Jr Far Better Than Cristiano Ronaldo, Insists Pele

OMNISPORT

Brazil great Pele claimed Barcelona star Neymar is technically superior to Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo.

Four-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo and Barca rival Lionel Messi have dominated football, with the rivalry and fight for supremacy often upstaging their respective teams.

Neymar is seen as the heir to the throne of Ronaldo and Messi - a five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or - but fellow Brazilian Pele believes the 24-year-old only has to improve his heading ability to surpass Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer.

Que Deus nos abençoe e nos proteja 🙏🏽⚽️ A photo posted by Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Sep 1, 2016 at 12:21pm PDT

"The only problem that Neymar has is the header. Cristiano Ronaldo is not better than him," Pele - a winner of three World Cups - told Brazilian outlet UOL.

"Technically, Neymar is way better, but he [Ronaldo] is better when using the head.

"You don't see Neymar scoring with the head, and that counts [in Ronaldo's favour]."

Neymar has not been as lethal in front of goal for reigning LaLiga champions Barcelona this season.

In 16 appearances this term, Neymar has scored five goals, while tallying six assists - a team high for Barca in the league.