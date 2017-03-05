Neymar Happy Despite Lack Of Goals

Barcelona star Neymar believes he is having his best season with the LaLiga giants despite his lack of goals.

The Brazil international netted his eighth league goal of the campaign as Barca thrashed Celta Vigo 5-0 on Saturday.

Neymar only scored nine times in the league in his first season at the club after arriving from Santos, but followed that up with hauls of 22 and 24.

Despite having struggled for goals this campaign, the 25-year-old – who has eight assists in the league – said it was his best yet at Barca.

"I think it's my best season at Barca," Neymar told the club's website.

"Both myself and the team are getting better and that is important."

Barca were stunned earlier this week when coach Luis Enrique announced he would be stepping down at the end of the season.

Neymar said he was saddened by the 46-year-old's decision to call it quits.

"It's sad because he is someone we have a lot of affection for. We have been with him for three seasons and we have a lot of faith in him," he said.

"We wish him the best in life. He knows what is best for him and we are just happy with how he has helped us in the last few years in which we have won so many trophies."

Barca are a point clear atop the LaLiga table, but rivals Real Madrid have a game in hand.