Nabil Fekir Open To LaLiga Move

Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir has suggested he would find it hard to turn down a move to LaLiga if an interesting club from Spain made a move for him.

The France international has previously been linked with a move to Barcelona, but a serious knee injury at the start of the 2015-16 campaign has interrupted his progress.

Fekir has been a key figure for Lyon again this term, though, and has hinted he would be open to a move abroad at the end of the season.

"I am not really thinking about my future yet," Fekir told RTL.

"The end of the season is still far away, there are three more months to go.

"But I cannot deny I like the Spanish league. It is a league where they play some nice football. LaLiga is the league I prefer most.

"Behind LaLiga, England and Germany are good leagues as well.

"I like Serie A less than those leagues."

The 23-year-old's contract with Lyon runs until June 2020.