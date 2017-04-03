Monchi Like Roma Project Offer But Also Has France And England Offers

Departing Sevilla sporting director Monchi has revealed he is excited by the project presented to him by Roma, but says he also has offers from England and France.

Monchi has become one of the world's most revered sporting directors after transforming Sevilla over the last 17 years, but the club announced his imminent exit on Thursday.

The former Sevilla goalkeeper had an initial resignation rejected by the club's board in May last year, with Monchi saying that he had become "exhausted".

But this time president Jose Castro accepted that they could not deny him again given everything he has done for the Europa League holders.

He has been a crucial component of the club since his appointment in 2000 and masterminded the five Europa League trophies they have won, with his shrewd signings and meticulous scouting network giving Sevilla the ability to rebuild so effectively following key player departures.

But now it is he who must be replaced, and Monchi has for the first time revealed that a reported offer from Serie A side Roma is one that he is keen on.

"Roma are the team that has talked to me the most and I like the proposal," Monchi told El Larguero.

"They want to wait for me but there are other offers in France and England, although they [discussions] are not quite so far along.

"I have listened to them and I told them how I work, but again Roma is a project I like."

For the moment Monchi's future remains somewhat clouded, though one thing is certain; he will not be remaining in Spain.

"I couldn't go to another Spanish club – I am a Sevillista," he said. "One of the elements I am most proud is the structure of the club I will leave behind. It's in very good shape."