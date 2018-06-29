Mina: My Dream Is To Make History At Barcelona

Yerry Mina is training his sights on making history with Barcelona, once he has returned to Camp Nou from Colombia's World Cup campaign in Russia.

The defender joined the Catalan giants from Palmeiras in January but started only four LaLiga outings, including the sensational 5-4 defeat at Levante that ended Barca's hopes of completing an unbeaten league season.

Although Mina is contracted at the club until 2023, there is already talk he could be moved on ahead of 2018-19.

National team coach Jose Pekerman insisted Mina's talents have never been doubted within the Colombia camp, and the 23-year-old repaid that faith by heading in the only goal against Senegal in Samara on Thursday to send his side through to the last 16 as winners of Group H.

That effort added to Mina's opener in the 3-0 defeat of Poland on Sunday, and the centre-back is desperate to showcase his abilities once he returns to Catalonia.

"My dream is to make history with Barcelona; the best club in the world for me," he told reporters.

"That's why I try to do things right. I hope to have the confidence of the coach and if not I will continue working.

"I want to thank God. The coach's plan worked. We knew Senegal would try to win the match and it's too bad that James [Rodriguez] had to leave the match so early.

"He adds a lot of joy to our team so we're sad about this but we managed to overcome the challenge and gain victory.

"I give all glory to God, I want to thank the entire country of Colombia, my team-mates, family and my coach, who constantly offers me trust and support. All of this motivates you to work well so from the beginning you give it your all, that's what I always do.

"I think our team is very much connected to God, we give all glory to him. We're always united and fight in the same direction, that's what characterises us. We gave it our all, as always."