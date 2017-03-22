Miguel Angel Moya Signs On For Another Year With Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya has signed an extended deal to keep him at the Vicente Calderon until 2018.

Moya, whose previous deal was set to expire in June, has spent the past three seasons jostling for the number one spot with Jan Oblak, although the Slovenian is now firmly established as Diego Simeone's first choice between the posts.

Former Mallorca man Moya returned from a knee injury to fill in for Oblak when he dislocated his shoulder in December and made eight LaLiga appearances, as well as playing the first leg of Atletico's last-16 Champions league tie with Bayer Leverkusen.

He played all eight games in Atletico's run to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, where they were eliminated by Barcelona.

"I am happy because I am where I want to be," he told the club's official website.