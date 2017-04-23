Messi sets new record after ending his worst Clasico goal drought

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is now the highest Clasico goalscorer in LaLiga matches after his strike against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu.

Messi's effort in the 33rd minute saw him collect Ivan Rakitic's pass and glide past the challenges of Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal before beating Keylor Navas with a low finish from 12 yards.

That was his 15th league goal against Madrid, taking him clear of Alfredo Di Stefano on 14.

Hay Liga!#Messi racks up his 500th career goal. Oh, and it just so happens to settle the best #ElClasico in a long time! pic.twitter.com/ZvF5mxrCG0 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 23, 2017

The Argentina international was already the top Clasico goalscorer in all competitions coming into the game, with this strike his 22nd in total against Barca's fierce rivals.

By finding the net Messi ended the worst goal drought in his Clasico career. He had gone six matches against Madrid without converting prior to Sunday's fixture.