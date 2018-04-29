Borja Mayoral says he will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season after failing to break into the first team at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mayoral struck his second LaLiga goal of the season as a much-changed Madrid warmed up for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich with a 2-1 win over Leganes.

Despite Karim Benzema having a very poor season - he has scored only five times in the league - and Alvaro Morata's sale to Chelsea, Mayoral has been restricted to three LaLiga starts.

Madrid have been linked with moves for Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski and Inter captain Mauro Icardi, which could push Mayoral further down the pecking order, and the 21-year-old is ready to move on.

"I'm sure I'll have to leave at the end of the season to find regular playing time somewhere else," Mayoral said to Gol.

"At the end of the day, it's been two years now for me without getting many minutes and I think I need them, I'm young and I need to be playing.

LEWANDOWSKI'S NEW AGENT FUELS REAL MADRID RUMORS

"There are a few games left and I don't know what will happen."