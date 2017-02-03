Maxwell: Lionel Messi is Unique, Neymar Makes us Dream

OMNISPORT

Paris Saint-Germain left-back Maxwell insisted Lionel Messi is unique, while Barcelona team-mate Neymar "makes us dream".

Maxwell praised the Barcelona pair ahead of the upcoming Champions League last-16 tie, with the first leg in Paris on February 14.

Having spent three years at Barcelona - winning two LaLiga titles and a Champions League crown among others - Maxwell knows Messi better than most and offered an insight into the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's personality, while lauding the skill of fellow Brazilian Neymar.

"There's no need to make comparisons between Messi and Neymar, they are different quantitates," Maxwell told Cadena SER.

"Neymar has magical play, with his moves he makes us dream football.

"Messi is a player who is different from the rest. He's unique. He's not just a spectacular player, he's a person that has had an impact on me.

"His humility had an impact on me, for a person with so much professional success he has such personal simplicity."

Maxwell and French champions PSG are third in Ligue 1 and three points adrift of leaders Monaco.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are four points behind LaLiga frontrunners Real Madrid.