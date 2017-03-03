Mauricio Pochettino Calls Barcelona Links 'Normal'

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has swatted aside rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona and described it as "part of the business".

Pochettino started his coaching career at Espanyol - Barca's city rivals - before forging an impressive reputation at Southampton and Spurs.

Luis Enrique's announcement on Wednesday that he will quit Barca at the end of the season has sparked a wave of speculation as to his successor with Pochettino's name prominent but the former Argentina defender refused to fan the flames.

Speaking at Friday's media conference ahead of Sunday's game with Everton, he said: "I saw it's a big list, 100 names. Like I always told you it's a business I know very well.

"I was born with a ball in my arms and I understand very well the business. I don't take it as flattering.

"For me Tottenham is one of the biggest clubs. We play very good football, [have an] exciting team and very good players.

"It's normal we catch the attention of other clubs and football people. We are part of that business and our names always appear on the lists."