Mariano Diaz has completed his Real Madrid medical after agreeing a return from Lyon.

The 25-year-old signed a five-year contract to rejoin Madrid, where he made eight LaLiga appearances in 2016-17 before joining the Ligue 1 side for €8million in June 2017.

Madrid were in the market for a forward following Cristiano Ronaldo's €100m sale to Juventus and plumped for Mariano, who scored 18 goals in 34 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon last season.

Reports in the Spanish media suggest Mariano has asked for the number seven shirt vacated by Ronaldo, with official confirmation expected this week.