Español
Transfer Tracker
LaLiga

Mariano Diaz Completes Real Madrid Medical

Having rejoined Real Madrid after a year-long spell with Lyon, Mariano Diaz will inherit Cristiano Ronaldo's number seven shirt.

Getty Images

 

Mariano Diaz has completed his Real Madrid medical after agreeing a return from Lyon.

The 25-year-old signed a five-year contract to rejoin Madrid, where he made eight LaLiga appearances in 2016-17 before joining the Ligue 1 side for €8million in June 2017.

Madrid were in the market for a forward following Cristiano Ronaldo's €100m sale to Juventus and plumped for Mariano, who scored 18 goals in 34 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon last season.

 

Reports in the Spanish media suggest Mariano has asked for the number seven shirt vacated by Ronaldo, with official confirmation expected this week.

Real Madrid Transfer Tracker La Liga Lyon Mariano Diaz
Previous Rakitic: I Deserve A Pay Raise
Read
Rakitic: I Deserve A Pay Raise
Next Perez: Inter Tried To Sign Modric Without Paying
Read
Perez: Inter Tried To Sign Modric Without Paying