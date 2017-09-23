On Demand
LaLiga
Twitter @Marcos_Llorente

Marcos Llorente Agrees New Four-Year Real Madrid Deal

Continuing with the trend of securing their players on long-terms deals, Real Madrid have reached an agreement to keep Marcos Llorente at the club until 2021.

OMNISPORT

Real Madrid have announced that Marcos Llorente has signed a new four-year contract.

The 22-year-old has agreed to a new deal that will run until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The midfielder is the latest first-team player to agree to fresh terms at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Isco, Marcelo and Dani Carvajal having signed new contracts this month.

Llorente has made three appearances in LaLiga this season, including in Saturday's 2-1 win away at Deportivo Alaves, the club with whom he spent last term on loan.

Previous The Unique Frustration Of Ronaldo's Return
Read
The Unique Frustration Of Ronaldo's Return
Next Barcelona Strike First Blow In Renewed Catalan Der
Read
Barcelona Strike First Blow In Renewed Catalan Derby With Girona

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker