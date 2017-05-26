Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio has revealed he used to have a poster of Zinedine Zidane on his wall as a kid and is delighted to be working with the Frenchman.

The 21-year-old has been regularly used by Zidane in his first season at Santiago Bernabeu, scoring nine goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.

And playing under his idol has made his breakthrough even more special.

"Zidane was my idol when I was younger, I had a poster of him in my room," Asensio told the club's official website.

"I am so proud to have him as my coach now because I can learn things from him and being under his guidance is just incredible."

Relax en el día libre. Una alegría volver a verte amigo @GerardMoreno9. pic.twitter.com/jEus8uOOr8 — Marco Asensio (@marcoasensio10) May 23, 2017

Asensio's mother, however, had a different idol and named the Spain international after a Netherlands icon.

"My parents have told me that my dad chose the first name of their kids and my mum chose the second one," he added.

"She is Dutch and she named me Marco after Marco van Basten.

"I got given a ball when I was a kid and I remember playing football and other sports as well, although my parents always put a lot of emphasis on studies.

"Ever since I was young, I do not know why, but I supported Real Madrid and I have always admired them."