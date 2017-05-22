OMNISPORT

Marcelo basked in the glory of victory after claiming "a lot of people didn't want Real Madrid to win LaLiga".

Madrid were crowned champions of Spain for the first time since 2012 after defeating Malaga 2-0 on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karin Benzema were on the scoresheet as Madrid – also preparing to defend their Champions League crown against Juventus on June 3 – dethroned LaLiga titleholders and bitter rivals Barcelona.

And Brazil international left-back Marcelo revelled in the triumph, saying: "We have to proud of this team. Winning the Spanish league is very tough, it's the strongest league in the world.

"We've got to be proud of the team and the coaching staff. A lot of people didn't want Real Madrid to win LaLiga, but we fought right until the last. We're Real Madrid.

"The aim was to win LaLiga and all the competitions that we're competing in. We have had a great season. We have two weeks left before the next final. This title is for our fans.

"We have reached the end of the season with the opportunity to win two titles. We have won one and can win another."

Benzema added: "This title is very important for everyone and I'm very proud of this group. We must also thank the Real Madrid fans.

"We're a team and a formidable group, which is seen in every game and every training session."

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric, who recorded his 150th victory with Madrid, said: "It's an incredible feeling. We've waited a long time but in the end it was worth our work. We deserved to win this league title.

"We're very happy and now we have to celebrate it with our fans. It's my first league title, it's been an incredible year and there's still a final to come."