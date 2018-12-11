Marcelino: Valencia Open To Batshuayi Departure

Valencia coach Marcelino has suggested the club are open to Michy Batshuayi leaving after an underwhelming loan spell from Chelsea.

Batshuayi joined Chelsea in 2016 to significant fanfare after impressing with Marseille, but he has had little impact at the club.

He was shipped out to Borussia Dortmund on a temporary deal in the second half of last season and caught the eye, scoring seven times in 10 Bundesliga games.

That form saw him attract significant interest in pre-season, with Chelsea again keen to see him leave, and Valencia struck a deal which include a purchase option.

However, he has scored just once in 13 LaLiga outings and, following reports claiming Valencia want to send him back to Chelsea, Marcelino did little to cool such speculation.

"At the right time will analyse the final situation and we will decide [what to do with Batshuayi]," Marcelino told reporters.

"There is a transfer [clause], I do not know what the situation is contractually, but for all parties who want to leave, we will look for what is best for Valencia and thus the appropriate decisions will be made."