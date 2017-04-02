Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Happy At Barcelona Amid Manchester City Links

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is adamant he is happy at Barcelona amid speculation linking him with a move to Manchester City.

The 24-year-old moved to Camp Nou from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014 and was initially second choice behind Claudio Bravo – now with ex-Barca boss Pep Guardiola at City – in LaLiga games.

He has been the Catalans' undisputed number this term, though, and is not thinking about a transfer at this stage.

"I am happy here, with my team-mates and my friends," Ter Stegen told La Vanguardia.

"I hope to win many more titles here. That is my objective.

"I do not know whether I will stay at Barcelona for many years. You never know what happens in the future.

"I just try to give my all and do what's best for me and for the team. I want to give my best and keep improving.

"I am living in the moment. That is the most important thing."

Ter Stegen has a contract with Barcelona until June 2019.