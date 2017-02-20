Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Doesn't Understand Barcelona Fans Whistling

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen questioned Barcelona's supporters after the under-fire Spanish champions were jeered by their own fans at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Lionel Messi bagged a brace, including a 90th-minute penalty, to spare Barca's blushes in a 2-1 LaLiga win at home to Leganes.

Pressure was on head coach Luis Enrique and Co. from the outset following the 4-0 Champions League humbling against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, and Barca fans made their feelings known throughout the contest.

"I don't understand it, the most important thing is that we have won after a very difficult week for everyone," said Ter Stegen, whose error gifted Leganes a 71st-minute equaliser.

Another very difficult match. This victory gives us confidence for the upcoming weeks! 💪🏻

Come on Barça! 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/AqLU3w97JT — Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) February 19, 2017

"We need the fans, especially at home because we win and lose together."

Barca were far from convincing against Leganes but the defending champions managed to emerge triumphant as they closed within a point of leaders Real Madrid, who have two matches in hand.

"There are always things we can improve on but that is normal in football," Ter Stegen continued.

"We have to turn our attention to recovering now because next week we have a very important match."