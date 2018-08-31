Español
Manchester City's Douglas Luiz Heads Back To Girona On Loan

Pep Guardiola wanted to make Douglas Luiz part of his first-team squad but a failed work permit bid means the Brazilian is back at Girona.

Manchester City midfielder Douglas Luiz has re-joined LaLiga side Girona on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old Brazilian spent 2017-18 with the Catalan club, making 15 league appearances but only starting once, after joining City from Vasco da Gama.

He impressed Pep Guardiola during pre-season, with the City boss keen to include Douglas Luiz in his first-team plans followed the failed attempt to bring in Jorginho from Napoli.

However, the youngster was denied a work permit and will now continue his development in LaLiga – hoping for more opportunities to impress under Girona boss Eusebio Sacristan than he enjoyed under predecessor Pablo Machin.

 

