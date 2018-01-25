Reported Manchester City target Aymeric Laporte is available to face Eibar on Friday, Athletic Bilbao coach Jose Angel Ziganda has confirmed.

Laporte has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League leaders, who are expected to meet his €65million release clause and break their transfer record to complete a move.

But Ziganda indicated Laporte remains available for selection despite ongoing rumours about his future lying away from Athletic.

Man City have pursued both players but clearly feel a £57m investment in Aymeric Laporte is a better investment than £25m on Jonny Evans — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) January 25, 2018

"I count on Aymeric for tomorrow," Ziganda told reporters on Thursday. "Without the injured players we will do our last training and we will give the call-up.

"We have to face this kind of news, but the important thing is the match of tomorrow.

"Aymeric is available to train - he is calm."

Laporte was close to joining City in 2016 after the appointment of Pep Guardiola, despite having a broken ankle, only to reject the move in favour of staying at Athletic.