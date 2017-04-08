Madrid Derby XI's Confirmed
The game will see Real Madrid attempt to maintain their lead at the top of the able while Atleti are trying to derail their rivals' title charge.
The starting XI's for the Madrid Derby have been confirmed for Saturday's game at the Bernabeu.
Real Madrid will start with: Keylor Navas, Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Marcelo, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Bale, Benzema and Cristiano.
While cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid have gone with: Oblak, Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Filipe, Gabi, Koke, Saul, Carrasco, Griezmann and Torres.