Madrid Derby XI's Confirmed

The starting XI's for the Madrid Derby have been confirmed for Saturday's game at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will start with: Keylor Navas, Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Marcelo, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Bale, Benzema and Cristiano.

While cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid have gone with: Oblak, Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Filipe, Gabi, Koke, Saul, Carrasco, Griezmann and Torres.