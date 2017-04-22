Luka Modric Hopes He Has To Console Ivan Rakitic

Luka Modric hopes he has to console Croatia team-mate Ivan Rakitic once El Clasico is over on Sunday.

Real Madrid meet Barcelona in world football's biggest match at Santiago Bernabeu, with Zinedine Zidane's side sitting three points clear of their rivals at the top of LaLiga with a game in hand.

Modric is yet to win the league with Madrid since signing in 2012 and thinks this is the season to end that run.

The midfielder revealed he has not been in conversation with his friend Rakitic in the build-up to the game, but plans to chat after the match, by which point he hopes Madrid have taken a huge step towards title glory.

"I have not spoken to Rakitic, we are all preparing for the game in peace," Modric told Sportske novosti.

"We will hug and talk after the match – hopefully I will have to console him.

"We never get enough tickets for El Clasico, everyone wants to come and watch this match."