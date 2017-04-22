Luka Modric Believes Barcelona Are Lacking Without Neymar

Modric cannot wait for the chance to face Barca, a side he believes are at a significant disadvantage playing without the suspended Neymar.

"It is a big handicap for them to play without Neymar, but we have to look at ourselves," said Modric.

"The title in LaLiga is the only one I still don't have with Real and I believe the time has come."

Zidane has registered a win and a draw in his first two Clasicos since becoming Madrid boss, both games taking place at Camp Nou.