LaLiga
Getty Images

Luka Modric Believes Barcelona Are Lacking Without Neymar

Zidane has registered a win and a draw in his first two Clasicos since becoming Madrid boss, both games taking place at Camp Nou.

Modric cannot wait for the chance to face Barca, a side he believes are at a significant disadvantage playing without the suspended Neymar.

"It is a big handicap for them to play without Neymar, but we have to look at ourselves," said Modric.

"The title in LaLiga is the only one I still don't have with Real and I believe the time has come."

Zidane has registered a win and a draw in his first two Clasicos since becoming Madrid boss, both games taking place at Camp Nou.
Previous With Or Without Neymar Barcelona Are Prepared Insi
Read
With Or Without Neymar Barcelona Are Prepared Insists Luis Enrique
Next