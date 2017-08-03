Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has told Neymar to "never change" as he closes in on a world-record €222million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Catalan club confirmed on Wednesday that Neymar had informed them of his desire to leave, with the Brazil star reportedly having undergone a PSG medical in Porto hours later.

Neymar is said to have informed his Barca team-mates before training on Wednesday that he would be moving on after four years at Camp Nou, prompting Lionel Messi to wish him luck via Instagram.

And Suarez, who has formed the fearsome MSN front three alongside Neymar and Messi, has posted his own heartfelt farewell message.

Good game, we continue to improve day by day 💪💪💪 your welcome ney for the block😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vsnpt1Isj9 — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) July 27, 2017

"My friend I wish you the best in everything that comes!!!" he wrote. "Also thank you for your support, for everything that I learned with you and for the unique moments that we spent together!!!!

"Keep like this and never change love you little bro."

Suarez's post comes after widespread criticism from Barca fans who have accused Neymar of leaving for money, with PSG having reportedly offered him a contract worth €30m per year.

The proposed transfer hit a stumbling block on Thursday, however, after LaLiga rejected an attempt by lawyers acting on behalf of Neymar to deposit the payment to activate his €222m release clause.