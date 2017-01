Luis Hernandez Leaves Leicester City For Malaga

A short, forgettable spell at Leicester City for Luis Hernandez has ended with a move to Malaga.

After leaving Sporting Gijon, the Spanish defender joined the reigning Premier League champions on a free transfer in June, signing a four-year deal.

But the 27-year-old, having made eight appearances in all competitions, is already on the move again, exiting the King Power Stadium in favour of a return to LaLiga.

MCFTV| Luis Hernández has a great host, @jony2426!👌😄 It's a bit warmer here than in 🇬🇧 isn't it?😂☀️ Welcome!😊👏 pic.twitter.com/CQ5Iepfjjj — Málaga CF English (@MalagaCF_en) January 25, 2017

A product of Real Madrid's academy, Hernandez's long throw helped to set up Marc Albrighton's strike against Club Brugge, the Foxes' first goal of their debut Champions League campaign.

While they have prospered in continental competition, it has not been a happy domestic campaign for Claudio Ranieri's men, who sit 15th in the table, five points clear of the relegation zone.

Hernandez will arrive at La Rosaleda to find Malaga only somewhat better off. Marcelo Romero's team are 14th, eight points outside the bottom three.