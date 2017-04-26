Luis Enrique Won't Rely On Malaga In Title Race

Luis Enrique will take nothing for granted in the race to win LaLiga after Barcelona's 7-1 mauling of Osasuna.

The Catalans displaced Real Madrid at the top of the table by triumphing 3-2 in an exhilarating Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, but Zinedine Zidane's side have a game in hand and were in emphatic form themsevels on Wednesday - thumping Deportivo La Coruna 6-2 at Riazor

Barca have now won three top-flight fixtures in succession since going down 2-0 at Malaga on April 8, reigniting their title challenge.

Malaga boss and former Madrid favourite Michel talked up his credentials as a Madridista in an interview with Onda Cero earlier on Wednesday, mischievously stoking the LaLiga race.

Asked if he would be happy to rely on Malaga pulling off another shock result when they face Madrid at La Rosaleda on the final day in order to keep the title in Barcelona, Luis Enrique replied: "If my grandmother had wheels, she would be a bicycle."

Lionel Messi, Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer hit doubles at Camp Nou, with Javier Mascherano finding the net for the first time in his Barca career from the penalty spot.

Luis Enrique was more forthright when quizzed about his feelings following the emphatic victory, with the performances of Gomes and Alcacer – playing due to Rafinha's injury and a suspension for Neymar respectively – highlighted for particular praise.

He said: "We started very seriously and very well against an opponent who left us little space. Through patience and circulation [of the ball] we created spaces.

"With Messi it's all simpler and when you have players reinforcing the team it's always positive."

11 - Lionel Messi has scored 11 goals from his last 19 shots on target in La Liga. Sensational. pic.twitter.com/Qh0SfqVfDc — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 26, 2017

Gomes has come in for staunch criticism since a big-money move from Valencia, but Luis Enrique is confident he will make the grade at Camp Nou.

"Beyond the two goals, Andre has incredible potential. I can say it a thousand times but he is still criticised a lot," he told beIN SPORTS.

"He can play in different positions. He is using 30 per cent of his capacity – imagine him at 100 per cent.

"He needs to improve on the mental aspect but he is in the best club to do it."