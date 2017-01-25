Luis Enrique Staying Quiet Over Barcelona Stay

Luis Enrique has continued to keep quiet over questions regarding his future at Barcelona.

Barca have thrived during Luis Enrique's spell in charge, with the Catalans having won back-to-back domestic doubles as well as the 2015 Champions League.

The future of the head coach remains the subject of speculation, however, given his contract will expire at the end of the season.

Ivan Rakitic was the latest player to encourage Luis Enrique to extend his stay at Camp Nou but the former Spain international does not believe the uncertainty over his position is having any sort of impact on the squad.

"I don't have anything to say about that. I'm relaxed," he replied when asked about Rakitic's remarks.

"I don't normally speak about this but I still see the same desire to be a team that wants to keep making history. I even see it reinforced every season."

Barca take on Real Sociedad in the second leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-final at Camp Nou on Thursday.