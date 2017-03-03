Luis Enrique 'Relieved' After Confirming Barcelona Exit

Luis Enrique says he feels "a little relieved" after confirming his intention to leave Barcelona, though he insisted the players have not lost focus.

The 46-year-old informed the squad and then the media that he will not extend his contract at Camp Nou, which expires at the end of the season, following Barca's 6-1 win over Sporting Gijon on Wednesday.

Luis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic have both admitted to being surprised at the coach's announcement, which has come at a key stage of the campaign, with Barca having usurped Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga and facing a Champions League last-16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain next week.

Although Luis Enrique feels more at ease after having made the announcement, he has denied the suggestion that his players could lose focus.

🎙 @LUISENRIQUE21: "I feel relieved and focused on the objectives we have through the end of the season." #FCBLivepic.twitter.com/v0EKkPCwbM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 3, 2017

"I've not lost my strength in these four days," he told a media conference ahead of Saturday's league match with Celta Vigo at Camp Nou. "In a way, I'm a little relieved.

"We're focused as always. I was clear enough after the Sporting game. I'm not going to get into it now.

"We have to keep on with the idea of getting more and more points and that the others don't do the same. We want to add as many points as possible but we must be prepared to solve any situations that arise.

"You have to take into account all the teams who still have a chance mathematically of winning LaLiga."