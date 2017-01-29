Luis Enrique Labels China Great As Players Can Earn More Money

While the lucrative Chinese Super League is frowned upon in Europe, Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique said it is fantastic that players can move to China and earn more money.

The lure of the CSL has proved too strong recently, with Oscar and Carlos Tevez joining the growing list of stars in China.

Tevez moved to Shanghai Shenhua in a deal reportedly making him the world's highest-paid player, while Oscar completed a £60million switch to Shanghai SIPG from Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Barcelona's Arda Turan has also been subject to interest from CSL clubs and while some believe the money being spent is bad for football, Luis Enrique questioned the criticism of players.

"I think it's fantastic that players can decide to go to China and earn more money," Luis Enrique said.

"In every profession, including yours — the press, people change jobs and earn more money and nothing is said, in fact, your friends congratulate you. It's great, but when you are a footballer? You're a traitor, a money grabber... It's strange.

"I think it's fantastic and I applaud those who do it but it's odd the way it's badly seen in football."

Luis Enrique's Barcelona are away to Real Betis in LaLiga action on Sunday.