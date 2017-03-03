Luis Enrique Hints At Premier League Switch But Won't Talk About His Replacement

Luis Enrique has said in the past that he would not move to the Premier League because his wife does not want to live in England, but he suggested that it could now be possible.

"What I do know is that my wife wouldn't be able to stand two or three years of me at home," he replied when asked about England's top flight. "I could handle the cold perfectly!"

Talk has turned towards the potential successors, with Athletic Bilbao's Ernesto Valverde and Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli among the favourites to take over for next season, but Luis Enrique is not interested in getting involved in the speculation.

🎙 @LUISENRIQUE21: "With the passing of time my relationship with the players has become even better." #FCBLivepic.twitter.com/KE2RAOC7t7 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 3, 2017

"I don't want to assess the possible candidates," he said. "I've never done that and I'll only think about finishing the season well over the next three months."

Barca are unbeaten in the league since a 4-3 loss to Celta in the reverse fixture in October - a run of 18 matches - and they have won all three games since their 4-0 thrashing against PSG.