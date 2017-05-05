Luis Enrique Expecting Andres Iniesta Return To Fitness But Unsure Over New Deal

Luis Enrique indicated captain Andres Iniesta is nearing a return to fitness after the midfielder missed the derby win over Espanyol due to an adductor injury.

"In principle he's been training for two days without any problems. He seems fine to me," added the coach.

Iniesta is out of contract at the end of next season and has been tipped in some quarters to seek a transfer away from Camp Nou, with Luis Enrique unable to predict the stalwart's next career move.

En el entrenamiento preparando el partido contra el Villarreal con el gran @DenisSuarez6! pic.twitter.com/zNFCfXKXBD — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) May 3, 2017

"That's not a question for me to answer," he said.

"We all know how well he's done at this club, we've all enjoyed his football, but it's not for me to comment on."