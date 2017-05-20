OMNISPORT

Luis Enrique aims to end his Barcelona career on a high as the Catalans dream of a miraculous final-day title win.

The Camp Nou side are trailing leaders Real Madrid by three points heading into the final game of the season and will not only have to beat Eibar on Sunday, but also need Zinedine Zidane's men to lose at Malaga in order to retain their Liga crown.

Luis Enrique, who will leave the post at the end of the campaign, realises a tough task awaits when he takes to the Barca bench for the last time, but he is refusing to give up just yet.

"We are ready for what will be a key game," the Barcelona coach said at a news conference.

"It will be a special night for me, my last game as Barcelona coach. I am super proud to have been part of this club's history. I am privileged. I will be at Camp Nou a lot of times next season to watch games as a fan.

"Our only objective now is to win and get the three points. If that is not enough, then we will congratulate Madrid.

"We have not been at the level we needed to be at in order to still have things in our own hands. There is a thin line between success and failure.

"We do not have things in our own hands, but we have been fighting for the title right until the very end."

