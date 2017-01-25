Luis Enrique Defends Officials And Admits They Need Help

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has moved to defend the standard of refereeing in Spanish football.

The quality of officiating in Spain's top flight has come under the spotlight in recent weeks as a result of a number of debatable incidents and accusations of bias towards certain teams.

Centre-back Gerard Pique accused some LaLiga officials of favouring Barca's rivals following their controversial 2-1 Copa del Rey loss to Athletic Bilbao this month, in which two Athletic players were sent off while Barca were denied two penalty appeals.

🌧🌧The best images from Wednesday's training session at a rainy Ciutat Esportiva 📸 👉 https://t.co/EuF9vkwDC9 #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/Pz8BDqfeeM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 25, 2017

The Catalans were also frustrated to see clear penalties not awarded in their favour in the 1-1 LaLiga draw with Villarreal, while the appointment of Jose Luis Gonzalez Gonzalez for their 1-0 victory away to Real Sociedad last week prompted further scrutiny in the Spanish press given previous complaints from the club.

Luis Enrique, however, says referees and assistants should be given more support rather than a public haranguing.

"I think it [the standard of officiating] is at a suitable level but they need help," he told a news conference. "We all see the incidents for our team and never those of the opposition.

"They need help, not criticism."