Luis Enrique Decision Changes Nothing In Champions League Says Unai Emery

Unai Emery does not think Luis Enrique's announcement that he will stand down as Barcelona head coach will have a significant impact on the second leg of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League last-16 tie against the Catalan giants.

A rampant PSG stormed to a 4-0 victory over LaLiga's champions in last month's first leg at Parc des Princes, with the fallout from that defeat bringing considerable scrutiny upon the Barcelona boss.

Luis Enrique confirmed after Wednesday's 6-1 win over Sporting Gijon at Camp Nou that he will not renew his contract when it expires at the end of the season but PSG coach Emery is relaxed over any impact the news might have in next Wednesday's return game.

"No, I think it does not change the idea of the game or the game," he said at a news conference to preview Saturday's Ligue 1 match with struggling Nancy. "I respect his decision."