Luis Enrique Calls Luis Suarez Goalscoring Achievements At Barcelona As Outrageous

Luis Enrique has piled the praise on Luis Suarez and labelled his goalscoring achievements as 'outrageous'.

Suarez grabbed his 100th goal in Barca colours in Wednesday's victory over Athletic in just his 120th appearance and Luis Enrique was full of praise for the former Liverpool man.

He said: "At first there was talk of him being overweight and not scoring goals, in this world of exaggeration you hear everything. But 100 goals in 120 games is outrageous.

"Those numbers are within the range of very few players and it shows that those who decided to back Luis were not mistaken, both for his goals and his behaviour as a person."