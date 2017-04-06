Luis Enrique: Barcelona Possess World's Best Striker in Luis Suarez

OMNISPORT

Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique believes Luis Suarez is the best forward in the world.

Luis Enrique heaped praise on Suarez after the Uruguayan scored in Barca's 3-0 LaLiga win over Sevilla on Wednesday.

Suarez set the tone with his overhead kick in the 25th minute as he increased his tally to 24 goals for the titleholders in the league this season.

"He is the best centre forward in the world," Luis Enrique said.

"He has that ability to know where the goal is at all times."

Suarez is still hopeful of helping Barca retain their LaLiga crown following the comprehensive victory at Camp Nou.

Suarez opened the scoring before Lionel Messi netted a first-half brace as Barca stayed within two points of bitter rivals and LaLiga leaders Real Madrid.

"The team are still confident about our chances," said Suarez.

"In the games that remain the mentality has to be a winning one in order to get our fate back in our own hands."