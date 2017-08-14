Lucas Perez's Agent Hopes for Striker's Deportivo Return

OMNISPORT

Lucas Perez could yet secure a return to Deportivo La Coruna, according to the Arsenal striker's agent.

The Spaniard has failed to impress since completing a £12.7million move to the club from Depor last August, featuring in only 11 Premier League games and scoring once.

A £10.9m transfer back to the Riazor is on the cards, but the two clubs are yet to agree terms, leaving Lucas - excluded from Arsenal's squad for the 4-3 opening-night win over Leicester City - in limbo.

Lucas Perez across all competitions since 2015/16:



44 starts 🏃

25 goals ⚽️

14 assists 🅰️



Involved in a goal once every 105.5 minutes. 👀 pic.twitter.com/2aX66YGBRr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 7, 2017

The 28-year-old's representative Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle told Sky Sports: "I think the £10.9million that Deportivo La Coruna have offered Arsenal is a great deal. Deportivo received £12.7million when they sold him to them last summer.

"They are giving everything to make this transfer possible. Lucas wants to play but he has a contract with Arsenal. I am hopeful an agreement can be reached."

Pepe Mel's Depor started their LaLiga campaign with Sunday's visit of champions Real Madrid.