On Demand
LaLiga
Getty Images

Lucas Perez's Agent Hopes for Striker's Deportivo Return

Having fallen way down the pecking order at Arsenal Lucas Perez is eager to secure a move to former club Deportivo La Coruna before the transfer window closes.

OMNISPORT

Lucas Perez could yet secure a return to Deportivo La Coruna, according to the Arsenal striker's agent.

The Spaniard has failed to impress since completing a £12.7million move to the club from Depor last August, featuring in only 11 Premier League games and scoring once.

A £10.9m transfer back to the Riazor is on the cards, but the two clubs are yet to agree terms, leaving Lucas - excluded from Arsenal's squad for the 4-3 opening-night win over Leicester City - in limbo.

The 28-year-old's representative Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle told Sky Sports: "I think the £10.9million that Deportivo La Coruna have offered Arsenal is a great deal. Deportivo received £12.7million when they sold him to them last summer.

"They are giving everything to make this transfer possible. Lucas wants to play but he has a contract with Arsenal. I am hopeful an agreement can be reached."

Pepe Mel's Depor started their LaLiga campaign with Sunday's visit of champions Real Madrid.

Previous Barcelona Confirm Deal For Paulinho
Read
Barcelona Confirm Deal For Paulinho
Next Sergio Rico Extends Sevilla Stay To 2021
Read
Sergio Rico Extends Sevilla Stay To 2021

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker